BELOIT - No injuries were reported following gunfire on the city's West Side early Saturday morning, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Officers responded to a shots fired complaint at around 5:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue. Police said two male subjects wearing gray sweatshirts were seen on a home surveillance system in an alleyway near a residence. One of the subjects pointed what was believed to be a handgun over a fence and a muzzle flash was seen on video. Both subjects immediately fled on foot.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips smart phone application.