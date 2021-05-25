BELOIT—A home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire on Monday night in the 1700 block of South Poole Court, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Officers were dispatched at around 11:51 p.m. and officers initially located bullet casings in the roadway. Police also reported a vehicle and home had been struck.
A person in the area told police that a suspect vehicle was a white minivan.
No injuries were reported during the initial investigation, and no suspect information was available as of press time Tuesday.