BELOIT - Beloit police are investigating a report of gunfire in the 500 block of Division Street.
The incident was reported at around 2:30 a.m. A resident heard multiple shots and observed one light colored and one dark colored vehicle with their lights off leave the area at a high rate of speed going southbound. Officers found several bullet casings in the roadway.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at the website gbacrimestoppers.com. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.