BELOIT — A report of gunfire late Monday night resulted in Beloit police recovering multiple fired shell casings in the 1200 block of Bluff Street, according to command staff.
Officers responded at 11:41 p.m. and located the casing,s but did not find any damage to property and no injuries were reported, command staff said.
No vehicle or suspect description was available as of press time.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.