JANESVILLE—Janesville police are investigating a gunfire incident that occurred Sunday morning in the 100 block of South Locust Street.
Police responded to a report of shots being fired at about 3:02 a.m., according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department. Police found bullet shell casings in the area but they could not find any injured individuals or property damaged by gunfire.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636.