BELOIT — A firearm was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle over the weekend in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. 

The firearm was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Porter Avenue between 7:30 a.m. Nov. 26 and 8 a.m. Nov. 27, police said. 

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in the incident. 

