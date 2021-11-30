hot Gun stolen from unlocked vehicle in Beloit Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Nov 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — A firearm was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle over the weekend in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. The firearm was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Porter Avenue between 7:30 a.m. Nov. 26 and 8 a.m. Nov. 27, police said. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firearm Theft Beloit Police Department Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School Board President to address concerns over her email signature Beloit fatal crash victim identified Traffic stop results in drug charge for South Beloit man Beloit man charged after multiple retail thefts Couple bringing hardware store to Janesville's west side Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime