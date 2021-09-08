BELOIT — A Beloit man who recently was released from jail on bond faces multiple charges after a foot chase in Beloit on Aug. 29 when Beloit police recovered a handgun, over 400 grams of marijuana and over $1,000 in cash, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Members of the Beloit Police Department's Violent Crimes and Interdiction Team (VCIT) were conducting an investigation in the area of Bluff Street in an attempt to serve a felony Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant when a man ran from police.
After a brief chase from Bluff Street to Vine Street, Vontrell J. Varnado, 20, was taken into custody. A backpack containing a .22-caliber handgun and 417 grams of marijuana were seized, the complaint said.
Court records indicate Varnado was out on a signature bond for other gun and drug-related charges from a Jan. 26 incident.
He is now charged with possession with intent to deliver between 200 and 1,000 grams of THC - use of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, obstructing an officer and three counts of felony bail jumping.