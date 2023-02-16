MADISON — Legendary acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke will bring his musical skills to the stage at the Barrymore Theater at 8 p.m. on March 3.
From the lightning fast slide guitar work on “Vaseline Machine Gun” to the laid back country picking of “Pamela Brown,” Kottke will entertain and amaz audiences with his prowess on the guitar.
Born in Athens, Georgia, Kottke was raised in 12 different states. At age 11, he started playing guitar and found a unique style that he has shared with audiences around the world.
He joined the Navy and was discharged in 1964. He then settled in the Twin Cities and became a fixture at Minneapolis’ Scholar Coffeehouse, which had been home to Bob Dylan and John Koerner. He issued his 1968 recording debut LP “Twelve String Blues,” recorded on a Viking quarter-inch tape recorder, for the Scholar’s tiny Oblivion label.
After sending tapes to guitarist John Fahey, Kottke was signed to Fahey’s Takoma label, releasing what has come to be called the Armadillo record. Fahey and his manager, Denny Bruce, soon secured a production deal for Kottke with Capitol Records.
Kottke’s 1971 major-label debut, “Mudlark,” positioned him somewhat uneasily in the singer/songwriter vein, despite his own wishes to remain an instrumental performer. Still, despite arguments with label heads as well as with Bruce, Kottke flourished during his tenure on Capitol, as records like 1972’s “Greenhouse” and 1973’s live “My Feet Are Smiling” and “Ice Water” found him branching out with guest musicians and honing his guitar technique.
With 1975’s Chewing Pine, Kottke reached the U.S. Top 30 for the second time; he also gained an international following thanks to his continuing tours in Europe and Australia.
His collaboration with Phish bassist Mike Gordon, “Clone,” caught audiences’ attention in 2002. Kottke and Gordon followed with a recording in the Bahamas called “Sixty Six Steps,” produced by Leo’s old friend and Prince producer David Z.
Kottke has been awarded two Grammy nominations; a Doctorate in Music Performance by the Peck School of Music at the U of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; and a Certificate of Significant Achievement in Not Playing the Trombone from the U of Texas at Brownsville with Texas Southmost College.
The Barrymore Theatre is at 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison. Tickets for Kottke’s show are $40 in advance. For tickets and information, visit the website at https://barrymore.com.