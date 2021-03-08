ROCKTON — At 60-something years old, Ruth Gryder took a leap of faith and became a business owner.
Although she still works full time as an insurance claims examiner for United Health Care, on the weekends she can be found at the business she purchased two years ago.
Welcome to Pick a Dilly, an antiques and primitives shop located at 120 Main St., Rockton.
“I work seven days a week, but this is my fun place,” she said on a recent Saturday morning at the shop.
Having the responsibility of working full-time and still operating a shop that’s open six days a week (it’s closed on Mondays) would be daunting for anyone.
But Gryder said she has much support and help with the business.
“I have siblings who help and a vendor who works here during the week,” she said.
She has three sisters and a brother who help her in various ways and some of those siblings also have booths in the shop.
And she has always had the support and encouragement of her husband.
The building the shop is located in has a long history, Gryder said.
The historic structure housed the Hopkins family grocery store more than a century ago. The first building, however, burned down as did the entire block of buildings in 1907 and then the grocery store was rebuilt that same year, Gryder said. Hooks where meat was once hung long ago can still be seen from thick wooden beams in the ceiling of one booth. The shop’s floor is of hardwood and the basement is limestone adding to the quaintness of the place.
In later years, the building was a hair salon, the risers where beauticians worked remain in the center of the first floor where vendors now display their wares.
Pick a Dilly is the third antiques store to be housed at the site. When the Rubies n Rust Antiques owner decided to sell the business two years ago, Gryder was already familiar with the place.
“I was a vendor,” she said.
She had been a vendor for four years. So, after much consideration and much encouragement from her spouse, she bought it. She does not own the building, but she does own the business.
Also spurring her passion to complete the deal is that Gryder also has had a lifelong interest in antiques and collecting items for re-purposing.
“My grandparents had an old farm. We grew up with it—we are farmers at heart,” she said.
Her grandmother also taught her some of the old skills such as Norwegian embroidery called hardanger. Gryder uses her hardanger skills and embroiders flour sack towels she sells in a booth she has in the shop.
And when she was young, her aunts would take her to flea markets.
Love of old things continues to beckon to her as she still goes to tractor graveyards, barn sales and more, Gryder said.
As she spoke about Pick a Dilly and its offerings on this day, customer Sue Harnish from Caledonia, stepped up to the counter with some items she wanted to purchase, wooden molds used in making butter.
It wasn’t long before Gryder and Harnish began chatting and getting to know each other a little.
Harnish said when she was young she worked at the Wagon Wheel resort in Rockton in the summers while attending college. And that lead to more conversation.
Conversing with the customers is also another aspect of the business the owner enjoys, she said.
“Everyone has a different story.”
Pick a Dilly offers items from 11 vendors.
Those items include antiques, accessories, repurposed goods, greenery, artsy items, flower arrangements and more on the first floor and also in the basement.
When Gryder was asked what she would say to someone wanting to buy a business, she offered this advice: “I would get numbers, receipts, and history and do some research. And make sure you love it. Support is also important.”
Although she’s always worked, at nearly 63, Gryder plans to retire from her weekday job in a couple years, she said.
And then, “I plan to be here where it’s fun.”
