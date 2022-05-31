BELOIT—The pianos might be about the same, but the men are a little different.
“We have gotten older and grumpier, and we hope we are just as funny,” said Bill Cunningham.
Music mavens and best “frenemies” Cunningham and Ian Nie are back after a two-year hiatus to duke it out at the upcoming Dueling Pianos event set for 3 p.m. Sunday at United Church of Beloit, 657 Bluff St. The event will last about 90 minutes.
“We’ve got some surprises for each other. We are going to duel it out,” Cunningham said. “I’m hoping for a big turnout because we always have a blast.”
Cunningham praised the church for allowing him and Nie to perform, although he joked: “Just because it’s in a church doesn’t mean we will go to confession.”
All donations at the friendly and comedic competition will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). The event is a special moment for Cunningham as he is celebrating his fifth year as a cancer survivor in July. When diagnosed, he was told he had a 9% chance of making it five years. Many friends he has met through PanCAN and survivors will be in attendance.
Cancer might be serious, but Cunningham and Nie will not. Audiences will be treated to pranks, shenanigans and a dose of satire in between performances of a wide array of music. The room will be filled with classical music and lots of recognizable jazz.
“We try to do serious music and get people to smile at the same time,” Cunningham said
In one corner there will be Nie, former music director at United Church of Beloit, Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra (TCCO) executive director and master of jest. His favorite “frenemy” Cunningham hails as a music director at St. John’s Lutheran and St. Thomas Catholic churches, TCCO legal consultant and lord of laughs.
Cunningham said he’s performing George Gershwin’s original piano version of “Rhapsody in Blue.” Both Nie and Cunningham will perform duets by Maurice Ravel.
Violinist Zachary Peterson, saxophone player Rob Stilson and singer Shannon Schoville will also be performing.
In addition to an evening of comedy and music, Cunningham is hoping to raise as much money as possible for PanCAN. His earlier concerts have raised $4,000.
“I hope this will be a record year. We really need it,” Cunningham said.
He knows firsthand the importance of research for earlier diagnosis as well as a cure.
Cunningham said it took him seven months to get a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He endured colonoscopies to endoscopies and one doctor suggested he lose a few pounds. A pulmonologist finally diagnosed him after seeing the cancer following a Cat scan.
He knows others who have passed away from pancreatic cancer who he said would have likely survived with an earlier diagnosis.
The pancreas is located deep in the abdomen, so doctors usually cannot see or feel the tumor during a physical exam. Also, pancreatic cancer symptoms are not always obvious and usually develop over time. More than 62,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022. That is 170 people diagnosed every day, according to PanCANs website https://www.pancan.org.
Although Cunningham has beat overwhelming odds, he is still in battle. He’s been on chemotherapy for almost four years. He receives it three days a week, every other week.
He said research is headed in the right direction
“This is a beatable disease. They will find a cure, I’m confident of that,” Cunningham said.
This year’s event has attracted sponsors including Culver’s, The Rock, Austin’s Barbershop and Ryeco, Inc. as of press time.