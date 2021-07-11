BELOIT — As the motorcyclists rolled up to the Hog Cabin Saloon on Saturday, they gathered around to offer high-fives, a hearty round of applause and play “patty cake” with the star of the show.
The big group of friends, called the “Jesters,” also presented Adalyn, age 12, with her very own black leather jacket.
Adalyn’s mother, Nikkie Chadwick, said she was honored by the kind gestures and was happy to see her daughter so excited. She joked that Adalyn might even want to wear her new jacket to bed.
“That was really sweet, it was unexpected and really made our day,” Chadwick said.
Adalyn is navigating life with Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome, a rare developmental disorder with many symptoms including speech limitations.
Julie Davis organized the event to honor her brother Larry, who died on May 31, 2020 due to cancer. Davis said her brother would have felt honored to know a good deed was being done in his memory.
“Larry loved kids and he loved his grandchildren. I think this is something he would absolutely love,” Davis said. ”It’s important to me to keep his memory alive. And it’s important to do something special for him in his name.”
The event called “Larry’s Last Ride” included an all-day motorcycle ride to taverns across Rock County where riders took part in raffles and raised money to benefit Adalyn’s family.
Davis said about $1,000 was donated to the Beloit family. At least 50 people took part in the ride.
Davis said in the future, the group hopes to organize a motorcycle ride for charity once each year to raise donations for a local family in need.
The idea of donating to Adalyn’s family came about when Julie Long, Adalyn’s grandmother, had reached out to Davis asking about coming out to greet the riders because her granddaughter loves cars and motorcycles.
Davis was immediately interested and began researching Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome to learn more.
“The rides are fun, but when you’re donating to someone in need it’s a lot more heart warming,” Davis said.
Long said the entire family was appreciative of the donation and for treating Adalyn like a rock star.
“Motorcycles really excite her,” Long said. “I think it’s spectacular. I thought that was really nice of them to do that. It was just totally unexpected.”
Long added that she recalls taking Adalyn to an Autorama event in Beloit one year, and the experience was a lot of fun. That inspired her to reach out about the motorcycle ride.
Jeff Lind, a member of the “Jesters” group, said he was happy to take part in the event Saturday.
“They’re just a good, wholehearted family,” Lind said. “We like to do that. It’s a good way to help out.”
Julie’s husband, Mike Davis, also was happy to be a part of making the day special for Adalyn and her family while at the same time doing something his brother-in-law would have felt proud of.
“I think it’s awesome that we found a purpose for doing this every year,” Davis said. “It’s awesome. We love Larry, and we miss him.”