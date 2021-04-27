BELOIT — In lieu of performing before big crowds, a group of Beloit Memorial High School theatre students have been working hard to produce a special video series written and created entirely from scratch.
The two-part video series will feature a wide range of characters, including human actors and students portraying puppet figures on screen.
“The kids had a really unique experience of being able to write their own play,” BMHS Theatre Director Greg Wallendal said. “I’m really proud of the kids who have stuck through on this show. They have definitely learned some new skills. This brand new experience of writing their own show and designing the puppets has been incredible.”
In March 2020, as schools rapidly closed down due to the pandemic, a planned student musical of “The Addams Family” was canceled the day before opening night.
“We were all crushed,” Wallandal said.
When BMHS theatre alumna and Beloit College student Sage Green approached Wallendal last fall with an idea for an alternative project, he welcomed the chance to write and direct a puppet show.
They held auditions, formed a writing team and got straight to work.
After two months of writing and refining the script, a handful of cast members rehearsed how to operate about 18 different puppets. Wallendal said they bought green screens and morph suits.
Because classes were held virtually for most of the 2020-21 school year, daily rehearsals were held on Zoom for several months.
The entire first episode was filmed virtually, with each cast member managing their own at-home sets.
The second episode was filmed in-person as school buildings reopened.
“We’re all learning new skill sets in this pandemic. What the arts teach us in general for our future remains the same: collaboration and working as a team,” Wallendal said.
Wallendal said the first episode is in the final editing phase and will be released soon. Episode two will follow shortly after. He said the premiere will be broadcast on YouTube or the Classmunity fundraiser website.
Both episodes include scene transitions, music scoring, sound effects and several mock commercial breaks.
Looking back on the experience, Green said everyone learned new skills and grew as artists because of it.
“It was really important to give the kids a voice and talk about what they wanted to talk about with the piece,” Green said. “I feel like we really formed a unit of creators and were building on each other. Everyone is really broadening their skill set of what it means to be a performer.”
Green added that months of hard work have been rewarding, and a big payoff will come during the online premiere. The group plans to hold their own watch party with popcorn and comfy chairs.
“Wallendal really fosters a community that is supportive of exploring ideas and making bold choices. He really just lets the students be their whole self,” Green said. “It makes me want to be more me because they’re so confident being them.”
Anna Olson, a junior at BMHS, portrays several characters in the video production. It is her fifth major theatre project at the high school.
“I’m excited but definitely a little nervous to see it. Seeing it come to life after all the hard work was great,” Olson said. “It definitely brought us all closer.”
The experience helped strengthen her voice acting abilities.
“You definitely got to get used to separating the voices,” Olson said.
While maneuvering puppets, actors have to move the mouths and bodies at the same time to convey emotion.
After the pandemic, Olson looks forward to large-scale theatrical productions again.
“It’s just going to be nice to see them in person and be on stage and just have that energy surrounding you.”
James White, a junior at BMHS, juggles four roles in the video series. He said each puppet has their own personality with a sort of caricature feel.
His favorite role in the show was a goofy puppet that offers comic relief. He also enjoyed working with Wallendal on various characters.
“I was just excited that we were going to be able to do some kind of theatre production. We pretty much built it from scratch. It’s a completely original production,” White said.
White is proud that he and his classmates stayed connected during distance learning. He is eager to return to traditional theatre performances.
“It’s great getting to spend time with everybody and really getting to know people,” White said. “It definitely took a lot of grit and perseverance to actually go through with this show. In the end I’m happy with what we were able to produce.”