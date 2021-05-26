CLINTON — Construction began on the new addition to Clinton High School in a groundbreaking ceremony held on Monday.
“We are excited we are getting started on the project,” said Vice President of the Clinton Board of Education Gary Gilbank.
“We are looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead of us and are excited about the future,” Director of Facilities, Grounds and Safety Brandon Loomer said.
In November, a referendum for facilities upgrades totaling $32 million passed to address critical maintenance, renovations, repairs and additions at the middle and high school buildings. As part of the plan the elementary building will be retired.
“As soon as these two projects are completed, we will be moving students into the two renovated schools—the current high school and the current middle school,” Loomer said. “We will be changing the names of the two schools at some point.”
Upgrades for the high school will include a new roof, a 2-station gym along with renovation and expansion of the Ag and Tech Ed classrooms. The district also will transition from three buildings to two, resulting in a Grade 4K-6 facility and a Grade 7-12 facility. A 19,500-square-foot wing will be built at the current middle school for 4k and 5K students.
The general contractor is JP Cullen and Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) is the architect. Renovations and additions at both of the schools will be completed by fall of 2022. This fall the seventh and eighth graders will start in the new seventh through twelfth grade building. The gym for the high school is slated to be finished in mid to late December.
The cost for the high school project will be roughly $10 million, and the new 4k through sixth grade facility will cost about $22 million.
“We are still planning for the middle school. That project is slated to start in the fall of 2021 and will be completed for the 2022 school year,” Gilbank said.
Loomer said a core team made up of board members and administrators have met with teachers and staff to get their input while planning the project along with the architects and contractor.
“I think the many meetings have been a collaborative effort and things are going very smoothly. We are on schedule and under budget,” Loomer said.
Loomer said the renovations are going to dramatically help the district.
“It will allow us more control over heating and cooling. The new and more energy efficient lighting will save money on electric bills,” he said. “We are replacing a chiller that is 20 years old at the high school that also will have significant cost savings.”