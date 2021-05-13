BELOIT - Looking for a variety of healthy and affordable plants?
Look no further than the Plant and Nellie’s Nook Spring Sale on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Grinnell Senior Center, 631 Bluff St.
The renovated senior center which opened its doors for some activities last week was bursting with green on Monday as longtime volunteers Linda Kinder and LeaAnn Mattox prepared for the big sale.
Kinder’s specialty is her plentiful perennials she spends many hours separating in preparation for their voyage to the sale.
Mattox is the house plant specialist who needs to share some of her bounty before they crowd her out.
“I need my house back,” Mattox joked. “My geraniums need a haircut.”
Their offerings at the upcoming sale range from succulents and arrowheads to mother-in-law’s tongue and just about everything in between. Hard-to-find items such as creeping phlox and lilac trees will be sold as well as geraniums, bleeding hearts, vegetable starts, cacti, aloe vera and spider plants. The volunteers said the plants are not only beautiful but healthy as they circulate oxygen. Some of them attract birds or keep the bugs away.
Nellie’s Nook also will be open with new and gently used items. Items range from purses, scarves, jewelry, home decor to greeting cards and more. Mattox, who organizes Nellie’s Nook, has new displays. She invites people to visit the shop during the sale or other hours when the center is open.
Different sized teddy bears and dolls will be on scene. If people buy plants, they can get a choice of which doll or bear they want.
At the sale inside Grinnell, masks will be required and social distancing will be monitored.
“Reservations preferred to ensure safety protocols. Call and let us know the number of people in your group. We will have some time slots available for walk-ins, but there may be a short wait to enter,” said Senior Center Manager Debbie Kraus.
All proceeds will benefit Grinnell Senior Center, and last year the plant sale brought more than $1,000.
Those at Grinnell are already seeking donations of potting soil as well pots and trays.
“We would love them. What we don’t use this year we will use next year,” Kinder said.
Kinder and Mattox said it’s been a happy reunion with people coming back to the center.
“It’s a home away from home is what it is,” Kinder said.