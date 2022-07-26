BELOIT—The Beloit Police and Fire Commission unanimously approved Jason Griffin as Beloit Fire Department deputy chief on Monday.
Griffin now takes on the duties of the second in command position in the fire department. Griffin has been deputy chief at the Beloit department and his title remains the same as the department undergoes a reconfiguration of its command structure.
Griffin is also currently serving the City of South Beloit Fire Department as a fire chief under an intergovernmental agreement approved by both communities. He is dedicating 10 hours a week to duties for the South Beloit department.
Griffin joined the Beloit Fire Department on March 20, 2000. Griffin is a second generation Beloit firefighter. His father, Lieutenant James R. Griffin, retired from the Beloit Fire Department in 2004.
Griffin has progressed through the ranks of the Beloit Fire Department. He has also served as a Lieutenant for the Rockton Fire Protection District from 1995 to 2005 and as a firefighter/intern for the Fitchburg Fire Department from 1997 to 1999.
During his career at the Beloit Fire Department, Griffin has demonstrated his leadership abilities in his lead roles in new recruit training and on the department’s swift water rescue team, which was deployed to Wisconsin cities Burlington, Brodhead, and Madison for flooding.
He also is a squad officer for the Wisconsin Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Team with deployments to the Cambria, WI, factory explosion and Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville, Florida. Griffin has also taken an active role in community outreach with fire prevention and Junior Fire Setters Program at the City of Beloit Fire Department.
Griffin has obtained a Bachelor of Science in fire science from Lake Superior State University in Michigan. He also holds an associate degree in fire science from Madison Area Technical College and an associate degree in homeland security from Lake Superior State University.