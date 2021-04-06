TOWN OF BELOIT—Voters have chosen Diane Greenlee to reprise her role as Town Board Chairperson, and newcomers John Pelock and James Packard Jr. were picked to serve on the Board of Supervisors.
Greenlee ran unopposed for town chair. She received 691 votes for the board chair role, or 96.24%. Greenlee also received 292 votes for a board supervisor role, or 17.70%.
Greenlee, 73, previously served on the board from 2012 to 2018, as both a supervisor and later as chairperson.
Three other candidates ran for the two town board supervisor seats.
James Packard Jr. received 529 votes, or 32.06%.
Packard, 57, has been actively involved with multiple area organizations over the years, including the Stateline Boys & Girls Club, United Way, the Stateline Family YMCA, Krueger-Haskell Golf Course and was a founding member of the Stateline Leadership Academy. He worked at Regal Beloit for more than 35 years and is now retired.
John Pelock received 530 votes, or 32.12%.
Pelock, 73, currently serves on the Beloit Turner School Board. He is a retired teacher, after spending 37 years as an educator and sports coach in the turner district.
Incumbent Jim Stevens received 298 votes, or 18.06%.
Stevens began serving on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors in April 2010. He was off the board for about two years before being elected to the board again in 2019.
Greenlee said she is eager to get back to work as Town Board Chair and anticipates continued forward momentum.
“We’re in a period of very robust growth, which we’re very happy about. The town is in probably the best financial state that it’s been in for quite some time, so we’re very pleased about that,” Greenlee said. “I’m eager to get back at it.”
Greenlee added she has attended finance committee and staff meetings in recent weeks to be brought up to speed on town matters. She remains enthusiastic about working with board members and town officials.
Pelock said he appreciates that voters are giving him a chance to serve on the town board. He aims to work well with other supervisors while being fiscally responsible.
“I will do my level best to do a very good job for them,” Pelock said.
Pelock added that he will balance his roles on the school board and town board by being available and working cooperatively.