BELOIT - A Greendale, Wisconsin man who is accused of shooting a man in Brookfield, Wisconsin, was taken into custody Thursday in Beloit.
According to a news release from the Brookfield Police Department, a 52-year-old man was shot in the head Wednesday while he was walking to his car. The shooting suspect was seen leaving the area on foot and later got into a vehicle.
Greendale and Beloit police were able to locate the 78-year-old suspect in Beloit at about 12:41 a.m. and he was taken into custody without incident.
The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office is considering charging the suspect with attempted homicide. The victim is being treated in a hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.