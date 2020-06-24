JANESVILLE—Greenhouse material maker Green-Tek has announced plans to move its manufacturing from Janesville to the former Regal-Beloit Corp. Durst campus in Shopiere.
In an announcement Wednesday, Green-Tek said it plans to migrate operations from the former Lear Seating facility on Janesville’s east side to the 17-acre Shopiere facility “immediately.”
The owners of Green-Tek and sister company Coextruded Plastic Technologies—Paul Jacobson Sr., Eli and Linda Bracha and Alan Jordan—announced they had bought the 140,000 square feet of former Regal Beloit industrial buildings in Shopiere.
Combined, the sister companies employ about 130 people.
Green-Tek manufactures greenhouse coverings and components.
Coextruded Plastic Technologies will remain at the former Lear facility in Janesville.
Green-Tek and CPT relocated from Edgerton to Janesville in 2009. Officials said the latest move will allow both companies continued growth at separate facilities.
Both Green-Tek and CPT were deemed “essential” businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic because they produce products related to agriculture and the food production chain, the companies said.
Regal Beloit announced in December 2019 it planned to close Durst operations at the 5560 E. Buss Road facility in Shopiere, with waves of layoffs of 59 employees there expected to roll out early in the year. The company saying the move was part of restructuring, and full closure of the plant was expected by early June.
The plant had manufactured gear drives and transmissions for large vehicles, and had developed out of a longstanding manufacturing operation by Durst Power Transmission Division. That company was founded in Shopiere in the 1930s, during the Great Depression era, by a then out-of-work poultry farmer and entrepreneur Walter Durst.
