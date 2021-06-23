BELOIT—Hungry for some gyros? You might want to wear something with an ample waist band and head over to United Church of Beloit (UCB), 657 Bluff St. to load up on authentic Greek food. The church will host a Greek Night from 5—7 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.
“Join us to enjoy some delicious genuine Greek cuisine. This United Church of Beloit event will be held in the church parking lot. Seating will be provided with social distancing,” said organizer Savvas Mourtzis.
Mourtzis said the drive-up option is also still available. The entrance on Bluff Avenue with the exit on St. Lawrence Avenue.
The menu is going to include gyros (pork), a Greek salad, and desert (Baklava). The cost is $6 for a gyro; $4 for a salad; and $2 for dessert, or $12 for a complete dinner. The gyro sandwiches will be filled with Greek yogurt and cucumber sauce, pork, tomatoes and onions. The Greek salad will be made with homemade vinaigrette, tomatoes, onion, olives and feta. The event is designed for community outreach and fellowship.
Savvas Mourtzis and his father, Tasos Mourtzis, will be cooking the food together. The Mourtizis are originally from the port city of Thessaloniki, Greece.
"The food served will be as great as it always is, and this time people can enjoy eating outdoors, or drive through and take it home," said United Church of Beloit Lead Pastor Steve Erkel.
"What a lovely way to spend a summer evening, enjoying a Gyro, salad, and Baklava with friends. We look forward to seeing you," said Licensed Lay Pastor Carol Taylor.