BELOIT—United Church of Beloit, 657 Bluff St., will host a Greek Night from 5—7 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.
“Join us to enjoy some delicious genuine Greek cuisine. This United Church of Beloit event will be held in the church parking lot. Seating will be provided with social distancing,” said organizer Savvas Mourtzis.
Mourtzis said the drive-up option is also still available. The entrance on Bluff Avenue with the exit on St. Lawrence Avenue.
The menu is going to include gyros (pork), a Greek salad, and desert (Baklava). The cost is $6 for a gyro; $4 for a salad; and $2 for dessert, or $12 for a complete dinner. The gyro sandwiches will be filled with Greek yogurt and cucumber sauce, pork, tomatoes and onions. The Greek salad will be made with homemade vinaigrette, tomatoes, onion, olives and feta.The event is designed for community outreach, fellowship and to be a fundraiser.
Savvas Mourtzis and his father, Tassos Mourtzis, will be cooking the food together. The Mourtizis are originally from the port city of Thessaloniki, Greece.