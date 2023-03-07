Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles speaks as he is presented with the Ken Hendricks Spirit of the Community Award at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner Tuesday. Sayles noted the crime rate reduction in Beloit under his watch and said he is proud to serve the community.
Awards were presented to several people at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner Tuesday at the Eclipse Center. From left are Andre Sayles who received the Ken Hendricks Spirit of the Community Award, Denise Barnes and Amber Parker of Beloit Senior Living received the Small Business of the Year Award; Ellen Wiegand of Beloit Meals on Wheels received Non-Profit of the Year Award; Scott Bierman, Beloit College President, received the Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award; Kristi Amenda received the Paulette Christensen Ambassador of the Year Award; Jackson Wells received the Rising Professional of the Year Award; Stephanie Knueppel of Stateline Mental Health Services received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Brad Austin of Corporate Contractors Inc. which received Large Business of the Year Award.
BELOIT — It was a full house at the Eclipse Center as the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce welcomed guests Tuesday to its 96th Annual Meeting and Dinner.
The dinner was sold out with 514 guests. The event featured awards presentations and the featured speaker was retired Navy Captain Tim “Lucky” Kinsella, who spoke about leadership, refilling your “bucket of joy” and inspiring trust in those who you lead.
Kinsella served as the commanding officer for the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, which suffered a series of tragic events. On Dec. 6, 2019, an active shooter event left three people dead and eight wounded on the naval base. Shortly afterward, the COVID-19 pandemic struck with presented many challenges to naval operations. Then in September of 2020, Hurricane Sally struck the air base, causing devastation to the base.
“It was like seeing your best friend being brought to their knees,” he said of the damage caused by the hurricane.
He said the compounded effect of the series of events took their toll on him and he realized he needed help. He said we all must look for things to bring us joy so we can recharge ourselves. He said we must refill our “bucket of joy” or else we are no good to the people we love or the people we lead.
He said he believes in five points to being an effective leader. They include authentic positivety; creating an environment for success; being the leader your people need; finding your joy and leading through the prism of love.
He also said a leader must be a continuous learner.
The first award of the evening was the Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award, which was presented to retiring Beloit College President Scott Bierman. The college leader is departing after 14 years on campus and interacting in the community. During his tenure, he oversaw the transformation of a vacant power plant into the Powerhouse student center.
The Ken Hendricks Community Spirit Award went to Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles who noted he was inspired to become a police officer in his youth.
“Thirty years ago, I was mistreated by police. From that day forward, I wanted to make that right,” he told the crowd gathered at the Eclipse Center.
He said he is proud to serve the people of Beloit and he is proud of the reduction in crime in the city under his watch.
“We are not ‘Betroit.’ We are Beloit and I keep telling people that everywhere I go,” he said.
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award went to Stephanie Knueppel of Stateline Mental Health Services. The mental health counseling service recently expanded its office in downtown Beloit.
The Non-Profit of the Year went to Beloit Meals on Wheels, which recently opened its new facility on Shore Drive.
Small Business of the Year went to Beloit Senior Living.
Large Business of the Year went to Corporate Contractors Inc. (CCI).
The Rising Professional of the Year award went to Jackson Wells.
The Paulette Christensen Ambassador of the Year Award went to Kristi Amenda.