Chamber Fast Facts Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Fast Facts Clint Wolf Mar 6, 2023 1. The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce was established in 1927 and will celebrate its 96th year in 2023.2. The Chamber's mission remains to engage with member businesses, advocate for their success and enhance the Greater Beloit community.3. The Chamber staff consists of three unique, community-oriented thinkers.4. The Chamber supports 380 businesses on an annual basis, with 59% of them being small businesses of less than 50 employees.5. The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce website has more than 58,000 page views per year.6. The Chamber's Rising Professionals program supports 130 members who have a variety of careers.7. The Chamber has more than 50 Ambassadors who combined have more than 750 years if experience that help support our chamber and member organizations.8. GBCC business and networking events bring together more than 1,500 attendees annually.9. The Chamber board consists of a team of growth-minded individuals that represent business of all sizes and industries.10. Every month upwards of 25 Chamber member referrals are provided by the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Beloit to the community.