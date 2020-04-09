The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Ayinde M. Oston, 39, who is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of a domestic abuse temporary restraining order—stalking—obstructing—bail jumping.
Oston is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Oston is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On April 1, a burglary occurred in the 3000 block of Bee Lane. The victim reported that she was in her driveway around 4 p.m. when a white male subject who claimed to be a tree trimmer engaged her in conversation. The man explained that he was going to be trimming her neighbor’s trees and wanted her to show him her property lines. The man attempted to keep a long conversation going with the victim before she ended it and went back inside. Inside, she noticed her bedrooms was oddly shut. A debit card, cash and jewelry were missing from her residence.
The suspect was a white male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, of thin build, between the ages of 30 and 45 with a heavy accent. He was seen getting in a smaller dark colored SUV. A second suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a hospital mask and gloves.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.