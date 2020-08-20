The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Marquel L. Johnson, 38, who is wanted on a felony warrant for assault/domestic battery/disorderly conduct.
Johnson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Aug. 18, at approximately 11:15 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported at the Iva Court Apartments in the 2700 block of Iva Court. A cloth stuffed into the gas tank and a bottle filled with gasoline was placed underneath the vehicle and set on fire. A witness described seeing a black male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds, with short curly hair wearing a black sweatshirt and white shorts standing next to the vehicle before leaving the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crime can contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips can also be left online at http://gbacrimestoppers.com. (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.