The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Raymond Ryals, 46, who is wanted on warrants for felony substantial battery and disorderly conduct/battery.
Ryals is 6 feet, 3 inch tall and weighs 245 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Ryals’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Jan 25 around 5:45 p.m., a Beloit police officer attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates near Summit and Wisconsin Avenues. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and later crashed near Summit Park. The driver of the vehicle, a black male wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans, fled on foot going south and was last seen in the area near the 1600 block of Dewey Ave.
