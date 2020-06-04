The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Isaiah K. Evans, 25, who is wanted on warrants for attempted first degree intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.
He is wanted in relation to the shooting that wounded Denzen Jones, 37, on May 16 near the intersection of Keeler and Dewey avenues.
Evans is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On June 2, around midnight, a shots fired incident occurred near the intersection of Dewey and Summit Avenue.
A black Nissan Altima had crashed into a utility pole and found multiple impacts from gunfire and the windows had been shot out. More than 10 bullet casings were found nearby. Witnesses told officers that at the time of hearing the gunshots they saw what appeared to be a silver sedan, similar to a Honda Civic, going northbound on Dewey Avenue with no lights on at a high rate of speed. A red sedan, similar to a Chevy Impala, was seen driving in reverse with no lights at a high rate speed going northbound on Dewey.
