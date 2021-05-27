The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Heather A. Schoon, 34, who is wanted on warrants for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Schoon is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Schoon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
Between the hours of 8 p.m. on May 20 and 5:20 a.m. on May 21, a burglary occurred at BK2 Auto Sales located on Broad Street. Multiple vehicles were stolen from the business and the business had been burglarized. Surveillance video showed three suspects broke into the rear door of the dealership and took the keys to numerous vehicles on the lot. The suspects left with vehicles and returned throughout the night to steal additional vehicles. Some of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.