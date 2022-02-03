The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jose L. Rojas, 29, who is wanted on warrants for threats to a law enforcement officer, failure to appear in court—OWI causing injury, and felony bail jumping.
Rojas is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Rojas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Jan. 29 Beloit police officers responded to the area of Howes Drive and Clary Street where a female victim had been found deceased with stab wounds. The victim was later identified as a 42-year-old woman from Janesville. After further investigation it is believed that this incident may have occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 5 a,m, on Jan.29. Beloit police are seeking any information from possible vehicles or people who may have been in the area at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.