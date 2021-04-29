The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Joserdan L. Zavala, 43, who is wanted on a felony warrant for first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
Zavalal is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Zavala’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
The Beloit Police department is investigating a shooting that occurred at 8:23 p.m. on April 23 in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street. A 16-year-old male victim arrived at a local area hospital with multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Investigation has revealed that this shooting was a targeted incident. A witness described the suspect vehicle as being a four-door gold sedan.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.