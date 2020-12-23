The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Robert D. Whittington, 38, who is wanted on felony warrants for reckless endangering safety, criminal trespass and domestic disorderly conduct.
Whittington is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Whittington’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Dec. 19 around 8:20 p.m., a home invasion occurred in the 800 block of Vine Street. Three black males forced entry into the residence by throwing a brick through a back window. Once inside, the suspects demanded money from the victims, left the residence and fled southbound on foot towards Roosevelt Avenue.
The three suspects were described as black males, ranging in height from 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall. They were of medium builds, wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks covering their faces.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.