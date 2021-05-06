The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Tyjiere T. Crawford, 20, who is wanted on a felony warrant for probation violation—possession with intent to distribute drugs.
Crawford is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On May 2 at approximately 6 a.m., Beloit police officers responded to the 600 block of Central Avenue for a shots fired complaint. A witness described hearing one shot and observed a silver sedan with tinted windows leave the area at a high rate of speed. One fired cartridge casing was found in the roadway.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission.
Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.