The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jerome E. Bass Jr., 28, who is wanted on a warrant for assault/substantial battery/disorderly conduct.
Bass is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Bass’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On May 22 at approximately 10:45 a.m., a male dressed in a long dark colored dress, a face mask, and dark colored Converse Chuck Taylor type shoes entered the Boost Mobile on Liberty Avenue. While armed with a large knife, he directed the clerk to go into the bathroom and then robbed the store of the cash drop box. The suspect discarded a long black wig, dark gray scarf, multi-colored surgical mask and possibly black cloth gloves in the alley behind the store. Video showed a black 4-door Dodge Avenger in the area.
Anyone with information about this, or any crimes, is urged to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left at the website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com.
/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482).
