The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Christopher R. Freeman, 34, who is wanted on felony warrants for bail jumping.
Freeman is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Nov. 8 around 7:45 p.m., a female was in her vehicle at Town Club Bar at 1900 St Lawrence Ave. when a black male wearing a white a bandana on his face approached. The male displayed a handgun and demanded she give him her belongings. When she attempted to push the gun away the male reached over her and took her purse. As he began traveling northbound on foot he fired one shot in an unknown direction and left the area. If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online at http://gbacrimestoppers.com.
available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.