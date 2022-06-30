The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Timothy M. Dennis, 39, who is wanted on warrants for possession with intent to deliver designer drugs, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, fleeing and eluding an officer and obstructing an officer.
Dennis 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Dennis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On June 22 at approximately 7:40 p.m., a burglary occurred in the 1000 block of Bluff Street. Video surveillance showed a young Black male wearing black shorts and dark colored shoes throw a basketball through the victim’s screen window. He climbed into the room and was later seen leaving with electronic items belonging. The suspect was last seen walking with the items going eastbound.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.