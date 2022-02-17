The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Finis R. Bevineau, 33, who is wanted on warrants for domestic disorderly conduct/child abuse intentionally causing harm.
Bevineau is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Bevineau’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Feb. 13 at approximately 11:50 p.m. a caller reported that a vehicle had just been abandoned at the intersection of Ninth Street and North Street and the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with an unknown male fleeing from the vehicle. After further investigation it was determined the vehicle had intentionally been set on fire and the Beloit Police Department and the Beloit Fire Department are investigating this as an arson incident.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.