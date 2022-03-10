The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Brandon D. Kraft, 42, who is wanted on warrants forthird degree sexual assault and domestic battery.
Kraft is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Kraft’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 2, around 6:50 a.m., a fire occurred inside an apartment building in the 1200 block of Sixth Street. The fire was started in an area that was accessible from an unlocked exterior door. The City of Beloit Police Department and the City of Beloit Fire Department are investigating this as an arson incident and are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen anyone loitering in the area at that time.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.