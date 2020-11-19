The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Elijah T. Baxton, 21, who is wanted on a felony warrant for failure to appear—forgery.
Baxton is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Baxton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Nov. 11, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a report of gunfire was investigated by Beloit police in the 600 block of Milwaukee Road. Multiple residents in the area described hearing several gun shots and officers collected multiple cartridge casings between Poydras Street and Chapin Street on Milwaukee Road.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to the website at gbacrimestoppers or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.