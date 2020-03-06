The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Marquayl W. Shields, 23, who is wanted on a warrant for felony parole violation.
Shields is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Shields is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Or submit tips at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Feb. 29, a robbery occurred outside of the Beloit Check Cashing Store in the 1600 block of Park Avenue. An employee had locked up and was then robbed of her purse. The suspects attempted to force the employee to re-open the store, but security features prevented it. Suspects were four black males wearing hoodies knotted up around their heads and masks similar to patient medical masks. The suspect vehicle was described as a blue four-door car, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.{/span}
{p style=”line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;” dir=”ltr”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;”}If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to{/span} {a style=”text-decoration: none;” href=”https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fgbacrimestoppers.com%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR23NeuwvjwkQV3EweMDd_enJ0wxmsOdt3tZhyQV-b2wj870JYc_IRy3F-Q&h=AT19gLjODFJ3gWLRAOn6W8yjP7_RlXvQpFVETjYXK_zwcNWmx7cSRwjwVaSC8xwzpywhCTRvR9ggzLk7U_VCyFAjOMAHKzasvKckLTUDLlsDmJDrNtCC2bO3gu6QhfY8mOBbN6H6x03e5Mc8iIy4AHWz8xDSleGH9yIIE-FP4hz4s5atfs8ioozKuOZN5vNtNW-GvZny-COp05hFDNkq0hoQnhv4C_F9OXuraa7kwywuoYV604o-l9K_FKyr0sHbkwxlUZz6_ggkqSUTbrLKdlJvr_Bbv2QsYPuW7vV_WqUffdTS1Wy-vLNSQWRngNUNvABZ2ZsVVHBUp-_Uag35Cyh1CqouJjIlv4SA4nPecEPczQyH0EJQRWOAbG1bDTUz0FHyPuJf1xUXK0pZ31s6uiYobIf8U2IBiVQZrpExw_J-QV1RACo1-RFf9gKtgXD9oDmv73Wmed-HJ-zl3lc5OVO0rHkyVrzjwucvPN9LN_AxoKHKpHl2ySc-oMYijPu6gukExbyKuYGPGW3F2QtcCRIlffBf28jNqG7Muf-wZ-P-4e_Wi64tyUonITGBjwxDwd_PGJL2Q6JeNOcohwvuGTgz-0-O26IdB_-2nOrCOcX8bk8HBiqIPuEd3qA”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;”}http://gbacrimestoppers.com/{/span}{/a}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;”} (or directly at {/span}{a style=”text-decoration: none;” href=”http://www.p3tips.com/482?fbclid=IwAR3aHv05mlIkg1anre4W5wOrL9PAxL2FZEV5HRLk0wxB9N7IhzdYHThFyds”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;”}www.p3tips.com/482{/span}{/a}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;”}). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.