The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Randolph L. Hundley, 62, who is wanted on warrants for strangulation/suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct.
Hundley is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Hundley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Aug. 4, at approximately 11:20 p.m., a robbery occurred at the Mobil Mart gas station in the 2800 block of Milwaukee Road. A white male suspect walked into the store, demanded money from the clerk and pushed her towards the cash register. The male suspect fled the store and was last seen running through the Menard’s parking lot towards Freeman Parkway.
The suspect was believed to be in his 30s, had light colored hair, and was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans with holes, and black and white shoes. He was also wearing a black baseball hat, white face mask, and blue latex gloves.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.