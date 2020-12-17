The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Tommy R. Counts, 38, who is wanted on warrants for failure to appear in court for battery, bail jumping and disorderly conduct. There are also warrants from the Department of Corrections for probation violation—simple assaut.
Counts is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Counts’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Dec. 15, around 5:40 p.m. a victim living in the 800 block of Saint Lawrence Avenue reported that an unknown suspect kicked in his side door, entered his home, and removed multiple pieces of jewelry. A family member of the victim was home at the time of the burglary and observed the suspect run from the residence wearing all black clothing and a black mask covering their face.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to the website at gbacrimestoppers.com, or go to www.p3tips.com/482. An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.