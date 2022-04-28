The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Nelson D. Brown, 25, who is wanted on warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property—firearm.
Brown is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On April 23, just before 6:30 p.m., a shots fired incident occurred in the 1800 block of Porter Avenue. Witnesses observed an older model tan Chevy Tahoe and an older model navy blue SUV speeding southbound on Porter Avenue when the occupants of both vehicles started shooting at each other. After the shots were fired the blue SUV turned around in a nearby parking lot and then traveled northbound on Porter Avenue, while the Chevy Tahoe continued toward Henry Avenue.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.