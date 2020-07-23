The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Isaiah K. Evans, 25, who is wanted on warrants for attempted first degree intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.
He is wanted in relation to the shooting that wounded Denzen Jones, 37, on May 16 near the intersection of Keeler and Dewey avenues in Beloit. He has a tear tattoo under his left eye.
Evans is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On July 16 around 9:40 p.m., a shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Harvey Street in Beloit.
A man was walking home when occupants in an SUV pulled up by him and began firing a gun at him. The vehicle then left at a high rate of speed towards Park Avenue.
Anyone with information about this, or any crimes, is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online at the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
