The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jaquan L. Beeman, 29, who is wanted on bench warrants for two counts of exposing a child to harmful materials and computer message threats.
Beeman is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Beeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Aug. 16 at approximately 10:57 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at the Citgo Gas Station at 1343 Madison Road in Beloit. The suspect was identified as a White or Hispanic male wearing black shoes, black shorts, and a dark long sleeve shirt. The suspect was wearing a white face mask and green/yellow gloves. He produced a knife and asked for money. The suspect left on foot. The suspect is believed to be the same person who robbed the same gas station on Aug. 5.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.