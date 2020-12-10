The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Rachale M. Bies, 24, who is wanted on a felony warrants for first degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery/use of a dangerous weapon and felongy bail jumping.
Bies is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has green eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Bies’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
The Beloit Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Dec. 5
The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Park Avenue. Several females were present when their vehicle was shot at multiple times. Several fired bullet casings were found in the roadway. One of the female victims suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was later treated at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Janesville.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at the website gbacrimestoppers.com, or tips can be submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.