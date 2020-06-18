The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Dajhaun P. Allen, 26, who is wanted on a warrant for parole violation, with the original charge being recklessly endangering safety.
Allen is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 292 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On June 15, around 1:30 a.m., Beloit police officers responded to the Liberty Avenue Speedway gas station for a break-in alarm. Upon arrival officers found that one of the entrance doors had been completely broken out.
Speedway surveillance footage showed suspect 1 shattered the glass to the door while suspect 2 broke through the glass and made entry to the store. The subjects stole merchandise and then left the scene.
Suspect 1 appears to be a male wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes. Suspect 2 appears to be a male, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, light/medium colored jeans, and dark colored shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can also be left online at http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482).
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
