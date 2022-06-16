The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Fatavion R. Hughes, 21, who is wanted on warrants for battery—threats to law enforcement officers/judge, resisting an officer and possession of THC.
Hughes is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Hughes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On June 11, at approximately 1:55 a.m., two Black males armed with handguns entered an unlocked residence in the 800 block of Sherwood Drive, demanding property and money from the occupants. The suspects were described as Black males with thin builds, in their early 20s, wearing all black clothing and face masks. They were last seen fleeing on foot going north on Sherwood Drive.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.