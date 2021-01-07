The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Keanthony M. Spence, 27, who is wanted on a felony warrants for fleeing and eluding police, bail jumping and a Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation.
Spence is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Spence’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
A gunfire incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 500 block of Division Street. A resident heard multiple shots and observed one light colored and one dark colored vehicle with their lights off leave the area at a high rate of speed going southbound.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.