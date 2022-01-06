The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Aaron D. Brown, 27, who is wanted on warrants for domestic strangulation/suffocation, domestic imprisonment, domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Brown is 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Dec. 30 at approximately 8:26 p.m., Beloit police officers responded to a shots fired incident in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue. A witness described hearing multiple shots and observed a black SUV, possibly a Lincoln MKZ with teal colored headlights, leave northbound at a high rate of speed. Several fired cartridge casings were found in the roadway.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.