The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Davion A. Adams-Streiff, 20, who is wanted on felony warrants for first degree recklessly endangering safety, domestic abuse, domestic strangulation-suffocation and criminal damage to property.
Adams Streiff is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Adams-Streiff’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19 the Beloit Police Department received more than 10 calls for service regarding burglaries. Most of these burglaries occurred in the overnight hours to businesses or construction sites in the downtown area. In most cases, the suspect(s) forced entry into these businesses or construction sites and stole a wide range of items including money, tools, metal items and electronics.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.