The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Deonta K. Seals, 36, who is wanted on felony warrants for possession of narcotics—cocaine, and obstructing an officer.
Seals is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Seals’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Oct. 3, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a male victim was driving his vehicle in the 1700 block of Wisconsin Avenue when he was flagged down by a white male in the middle of the road. The victim was told a person needed help due to a medical emergency. As the victim approached to help he was kicked behind the knees and struck in the back of the head with a handgun by a second white male. The two suspects robbed the victim of his wallet and ran. Both suspects left in a white colored four door vehicle.
One suspect was a white male, 180-200 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a brown loose fitting jacket, and gray sweatpants.
The second suspect was a white male, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.
Anyone with information about this crimes is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to the website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com.